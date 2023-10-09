Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another beautiful, cooler day to start the week! Temperatures struggled to get out of the 70s this afternoon and add in the slight breeze, this afternoon was a great on to be outside. Lows will drop back down into the lower 50s, but a few areas will see upper 40s again tomorrow.

Tomorrow will start off clear, but by midday clouds will start to build in from the south. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies by sunset. Tuesday will also be breezy as gust reach up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday we will start watching a gulf low moving in later that afternoon. This will bring some much needed rainfall to parts of the southeast. Showers will begin to move in late Wednesday evening and will last through early Thursday morning.

Another chance for measurable rainfall will come thanks to a cool front moving through the southeast on Friday. This will bring a few stray showers throughout the day Friday. Behind the cool front, conditions will be breezy for next weekend.