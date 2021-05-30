MEMORIAL DAY: Cool, pleasant start then mostly sunny and seasonable by afternoon

A very pleasant day across the two-state region as we wrap up Sunday, but the low humidity and dry air sticks around for Memorial Day. High pressure keeping us pleasant to seasonable through the beginning of the week before you’ll notice more humid continues back in your First Alert Forecast. Upper 80s with a few areas tipping 90ºF for the start of the upcoming week. Cloud cover increasing slightly through Wednesday.

By Thursday we anticipate the return of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms as high pressure moves off the east coast helping to drive more moisture and return us to our typical June pattern with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The best coverage for rainfall looks to be Friday and heading into Saturday.