Memorial Day Weekend staying dry and pleasant

Remaining quiet and dry throughout the remainder of your Saturday as we clear from the frontal passage that moved through early Saturday morning. Low humidity and clear skies will help temperatures fall back into the mid 50s for a cool start for Sunday. Below average afternoon in store for Sunday with highs expected to be in the mid 80s. We continue to stay quiet for Memorial Day as high pressure keeps us dry, but temperatures do return back to average for Monday afternoon.

The rain holds off for the start of the week, but as high pressure drifts just off the east coast that’ll help bring back the humid conditions and put us back into a summer like pattern for the beginning of June. Temperatures will likely skirt 90ºF Tuesday and Wednesday before isolated to scattered showers work their way back in for the forecast for Thursday and Friday.