FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Meteorologist Cody Nickel found his way to Freddie Stowers Elementary School to talk weather to third graders Wednesday afternoon.

Seventy-five third graders learned about an array of topics including: clouds, rain, thunderstorms, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes.

Students also learned about the mechanics of the weather station that was built by Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald and Meteorologist Cody Nickel back in 2019.