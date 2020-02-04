Mild today, Weather Aware Wednesday and Thursday

Get ready for another warm day with highs in the low 70s, the difference between today and Monday will be the significant amount of cloud cover and the chance for a stray shower this evening. Clouds or no clouds, high temperatures will still run 10-15 degrees above average for most of the area.

Weather aware for Wednesday and Thursday as a strong and slow-moving system moves across the region. For most of Wednesday we’ll stay cloudy and mild, a few light showers or sprinkles will be possible. Wednesday evening storms will begin to develop to our west and slowly track east overnight into Thursday. Damaging winds will be possible in the strong storms but with the slow movement, heavy rain and flash flooding will be the greatest concern. Rainfall totals between 3-4 inches will be possible starting Thursday and into Friday morning, this may be enough to cause issues especially in areas that are prone to flooding.