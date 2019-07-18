Missing rain? You have a better chance coming

Post remnants of Barry’s moisture has draped across the region and will be the fuel to help increase isolated afternoon showers and storms. Readings will adjust ever so slightly, down into the lower to mid-90s as a result.

But by next Tuesday and beyond there will be a weak cool front moving into the region and as a result we will see more cloud cover and humidity. The plus side will be readings topping off to near 90°, with some areas only topping off to 89°,

This will be a wait and watch scenario for any disturbances moving along the front, which may increase coverage for storms.

Now the bigger question is will the front make it this far south…