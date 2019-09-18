Modern Day Record: What’s up with that!

Modern Day Record: The latest 100°F+ reading this late in September. This beats out the 1980 September 7 of 100° being the latest modern day record. Since weather instruments have been placed here at KCSG (Columbus, GA Weather forecast Office) in 1946.

Old Record: The NWS data archive from another weather station or thermometer documented a 104° record on this date, back in 1927.

This is the second time officially this year we hit 100°F + heat…On August 17th we also hit 101°F.

Up to this point we had 15 consecutive days with 93°F+ readings. Expecting this number to hit 16 on the 18th of September of 2019 before a cool front sweeps through and knocks our daytime highs into the mid to upper 80s.

