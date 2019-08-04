MONDAY: More isolated storms

We’re back to that summer time pattern with afternoon pop up thunderstorms across east Alabama and west Georgia.

In the morning, can’t rule out a few areas of some patchy fog with temperatures seasonable, but humid. Throughout the day temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s with an isolated shower or storm.

This pattern will stay around with a good stream of gulf moisture with our southwest flow. Meanwhile, we have northwest flow aloft which we need to watch for any impulses that might move in the stream which will likely only aid afternoon shower or thunderstorm development.

Temperatures will start to increase throughout the coming week and running 2-3 degrees above average.