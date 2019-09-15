MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot

High pressure aloft continues to hold across the southeast as Tropical Storm Humberto spins in the Atlantic Ocean. Temperatures remain above average and warm as we end the weekend and begin another work week.

Some changes are on the way with a few upper 80s and more cloud cover as weak cold air damming builds in across northeast Georgia and the Carolina. A few sporadic showers and storms will be possible as the front moves in. Some uncertainty on how far south the front will move.

Next weekend, temperatures remain cooler but above average with just a slight chance of a sporadic shower or storm.