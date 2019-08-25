MONDAY: Overcast with on & off showers

The wedge in full effect across the valley now that the backdoor cold front has moved through and now has stalled across Alabama and south Georgia.

This boundary will start to lift northward late Monday into Tuesday, so another day of overcast and cool conditions. Periods of rain will be possible as the front lifts north as a warm front. Tuesday, a few more storms will be expected as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s.

Wednesday a dry cold front will move into the area making things quiet for the end of the week, but those calm conditions do not last long. Tropical moisture will stream back into the region by next weekend with temperatures back into the low to mid 90s.