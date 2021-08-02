More energy tracking across the region will add more storms and cooler readings

We are tracking the latest for an unsettled second part of this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will build well ahead of several shortwaves over the next 48 hours across the region. A few may be strong to severe.

Rainfall amounts are expected to measure from half an inch to a quarter of an inch tonight with these thunderstorms.

A surface wave along the front will move through tonight and into Tuesday bringing us isolated storms for Tuesday morning and afternoon. Temperatures will cool off into the lower 80’s.

We’ll begin to dry out a bit Wednesday with stray storms expected in the afternoon, but Thursday and Friday stray storms will be back in the forecast each afternoon.

The weekend is looking mostly dry for now with continued stray showers and not disruptive to cancel any plans. This Sunday and Monday look to be much drier and pleasant for the start of next week.

On the 18th of August or Sunday, we need to watch late in the day for a drier and cooler Canadian front. This could bring some beautiful conditions next Monday across the region. Temperatures will rebound back to average or the lower 90’s, Saturday and Sunday.