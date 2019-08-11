More heat through the first half of the week

The heat and humidity will continue as we start another work week in the valley.

Afternoon highs will quickly rise to the upper 90s by the afternoon with only a sporadic shower or storm to cool us down. Around Thursday you will start to notice a difference. Our upper air pattern changes and it will let a trough move through the region helping afternoon shower coverage and temperatures will also moderate back into the low 90s where we are supposed to be for this time of year.

With the heat, a Heat Advisory is back up for a portion of the region through Monday.

Alabama counties of: Macon, Bullock, Russell and Barbour will be under the advisory from noon to 9 p.m. central.

Georgia counties of: Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Taylor, Schley, Stewart, Webster and Sumter will be under the advisory from 1 to 8 p.m. eastern.

Under the advisory, heat index values could rise up to 107 to 108. You should limit your outdoor exposure, hydrate your body. Prolonged exposure could result in a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.