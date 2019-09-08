More heat to start the work week

High pressure dominating the southeast with a late summer heat wave. Temperatures have been holding steady in the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon with heat indices over 100 degrees.

This pattern does not seem to change much over the coming week. However, if you want some good news, a stray shower will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but most of us will remain hot and dry with little to no measurable precipitation.

The high pressure propagates northward a today allowing our wind pattern to shift to the east allowing more moisture into our region by Friday. This pattern will also help a weak disturbance (at this time) to move across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico bringing a few potential waves of rain to the valley.