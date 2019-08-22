More heat until this weekend

The weather forecast looks to be cooler thanks to some clouds and rain coming up this weekend. When we refer to cooler than average mid to upper 80s will be coming up in the 7 day forecast.

The weekend weather will be more scattered than what we’re seeing now or the lack there of rainfall.

We are abnormally dry right now, so better opportunities for rainfall that will cool us down and add beneficial rain look to be Saturday afternoon through Monday. Crossing our fingers. Hopefully we can capture the sub-tropical moisture around the Bahamas.