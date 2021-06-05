More isolated showers and storms with temperatures in the mid 80s

Currently sandwiched between two systems, an upper level low to our west and high pressure to our east. Both of these are helping to funnel a lot of moisture into our region which will keep the chance for isolated showers and storms in the forecast for a good chunk of this upcoming week. With strong southernly flow humidity will be up there too keeping it quite sticky through midweek with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We will have to wait till later next week for a slight pattern change in the forecast, but the chance for afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will remain around, but coverage will not be that widespread. With the pattern change, high pressure moves eastward around Bermuda letting the potential for possibly an approaching frontal boundary to the north, but will likely not make it to our region. However, temperatures will warm up into the 90s by the upcoming weekend.