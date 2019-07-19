More numerous thunderstorms this afternoon

Once again this afternoon we expect numerous showers and thunderstorms with possibly one ore two reaching severe limits.

Through the weekend abundant moisture will be available for more scattered thunderstorms primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. The second half of the weekend, rain chances decline back to isolated with temperatures returning back to the mid 90s.

Mid to late week, we will be watching a ‘cool’ front move through the area bringing cooler temperatures and slightly lower humidity values.

