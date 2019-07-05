More of the same… hot, humid and chance of rain

Typical summer time forecast as we head into the weekend.

Expect more isolated showers and storms with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle 90s for at least a couple more days. After the week and a good portion of new week we will have some relief with temperatures in the low 90s, but the humidity will still be a factor.

We are watching for the development of a closed low over the southeast next week which will just aid in a little more cloud cover and a few more showers and storms, but overall remaining the same.

We will be watching the behavior of this closed low if it does start to interact with the Gulf of Mexico, but still too far out for any specifics at this point.

Temperatures will be 3-4 degrees above average over the weekend with temps running almost near average through next week.