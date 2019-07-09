More of the same: Showers and storms in the afternoon, still watching tropics.

The typical July pattern continues with hot temperatures, humidity and a few storms popping up in the afternoon. Look for these storms to form during the heating of the day with heavy rain and frequent lighting, not everyone will see a storm but take the umbrella just in case. This pattern will continue for the next few days with highs near average.

Our eyes will turn to the tropics later this week as an area of low pressure that is over Georgia will swing into the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely form into our next tropical disturbance as it hangs off the Florida Gulf Coast. Our rain chances will likely go up by late Thursday and Friday and then this system will begin to move west. Most models agree on a westerly track but how far west and how strong remain uncertain. If you have travel plans from Texas to Florida, you’ll want to pay close attention over the next few days.

Rain chances for Sunday and Monday look to be isolated as the bulk of rain from the tropical system looks to stay west of the area, highs will be in the low 90s