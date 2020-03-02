More rain on the way; 3-5 inches possible by Thursday night

After a beautiful and sunny weekend, more rain is on the way and we’ll start to see the beginning of it by this afternoon. A few showers will be possible this afternoon into the early evening with the heaviest amounts staying a little north of Columbus. A little break from the showers overnight and for our Tuesday morning commute but by the mid-morning hours, rain looks likely and some of it could be heavy. This looks to last through the mid-morning and afternoon, before moving out shortly before the evening commute.

Rounds of rain with pockets of heavy rain will be possible from Wednesday through Thursday night, most areas look to pick up between 3-5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. We’ll dry out by Friday with sun and high clouds, plenty of sunshine and around average this weekend.