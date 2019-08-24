More rain on the way

The cold front we were tracking yesterday is here and it has already stalled across the southeast meaning more showers and storms are headed our way for the second half of the weekend.

This boundary will be in no hurry to move and will provide us with a summertime wedge across the area. Somewhat unusual for this time of year but Monday and Tuesday we might not see the sun as it will be locked in the clouds and maybe a peak here or there with scattered showers and storms through those days.

The tropics are heating up, Tropical Depression Five formed this morning out in the Atlantic Ocean and became Tropical Storm Dorian at the 5 p.m. advisory. It is tracked to approach the Lesser Antilles by early next week. We also have an area of interest just off the coast of Florida, this areas will likely stay out in the ocean.

For late Tuesday into Wednesday the stationary boundary will wash out and let another cold front swing through the area. This one does not seem to have a lot of moisture associated with it, but it should dry us out for maybe a day or so for Thursday.

Once this front is gone, for next weekend we watch more tropical moisture move into the southeast and temperatures, you guessed it will be back to those of summer.