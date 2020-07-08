More showers and storms today, temperatures begin to heat up for the end of the week

Another round of scattered to wide-spread showers and thunderstorms today, keep the umbrella near by if you’ve got errands and plans today. Like the last few days, it will be warm and humid with high temperatures pushing the middle to upper 80s.

The tropical wave responsible for the unsettled weather over the last few days will continue to move away from us and this means our summer in the south pattern comes back and it comes back strong.

Less rainfall coverage compared to the beginning of the week with Isolated showers and storms starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Average temperatures return with highs in the 90s and of course humidity will be an issue. Stay hydrated this weekend as it will most likely feel hotter than the actual temperature, heat indices could reach the upper 90s to near triple digits by the weekend.

We’ll continue to stay hot and humid into next week as well.