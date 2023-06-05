5:00 PM: Weather Update

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-This weather pattern remains mostly fair, with only a few chances of a stray shower or storm but not enough to wet your whistle. The heat is back and nearing the ninety-degree mark.

The only way we can muster better chances for measurable rainfall will need to come from a few disturbances. The first disturbance is weak, passing across the region Thursday, so this will be enough for a few isolated storms only.

Next Monday. there is a stronger cool front for scattered showers and storms. This will be a wait-and-see until we approach the weekend forecast. The tropics are always a wild card.