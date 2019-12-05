More sunshine and a tad warmer before we head towards the weekend.

There’s plenty of clear skies and pleasant conditions with a temporary ridge of high-pressure through Thursday. We will notice late Thursday advancing clouds ahead of our next front for this Friday.

The big change will come Friday and it’s not looking like a washout for our Broadway Holidays despite some model discrepancy. At this time it’s more cloudy with the advancing front almost stalling and early afternoon showers across east central Alabama will fizzle and we will probably see a few light showers across the region.

Now heading into Saturday, for the Bi-City Annual Christmas Parade, we can expect the same, with cloudy skies rather chilly 40s in the morning low 60s in the afternoon and a few light showers continuing across the region. In fact, this will be the case through Sunday. So the bottom line is that we will have low to mid 40s for lows Friday through Sunday and highs into the lower 60s until a stronger front sweeps through Monday late into Tuesday.

As this front makes it through late on Monday there will be late storms higher humidity, lower 70s, and the threat for some damaging wind south of Columbus, so at this time I will watch this closely for the weekend before we start talking about or WEATHER AWARE Monday late into Tuesday early morning then sunny, breezy, and much colder weather by the middle of next week.