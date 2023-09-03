Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After mostly cloudy skies yesterday, more sunshine is in store for your Sunday! Temperatures will still linger in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so this afternoon will be pleasant.

Labor Day is looking sunny and dry! Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s, but a few areas won’t get out of the upper 80s. Besides clouds moving in late Monday/Tuesday morning, most of this week will be sunny.

Temperatures will begin to warm up starting today, and highs will begin to trend above average later in the week. By Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and by Thursday in the upper 90s. The good news, is that conditions will not be as humid as last week, so feel-like values will still be tolerable.

Heading toward next weekend, more moisture creeps back into the forecast starting Friday. Stray showers and storms will be possible Friday and Saturday. Continued cloud cover will help to decrease our temperatures back into the lower 90s.