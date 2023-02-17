Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- After showers and storms during our morning commute, we will see showers linger through midday. For our afternoon, a few passing clouds will remain, but conditions will quickly clear as we head into the overnight and leave us with clear skies for the start of our Saturday. Today we will see our highs earlier in the day thanks to the passage of a cold front later today. By midday readings will dip into the lower 50s, before dropping below freezing Saturday morning.

After waking up to subfreezing readings tomorrow, our temperatures will warm into the upper 50s. We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into this coming week with readings reaching into the mid-70s by Monday and into the 80s by Wednesday.

Staying dry for our weekend and for the start of this week, but the rain will return to the forecast as a front stalls to our north. With this setup we may see a few stray showers starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting through next Thursday.