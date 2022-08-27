TODAY: We started out partly cloudy with a few areas of fog this morning, but mostly sunny conditions have prevailed. For this afternoon though, we will have some stray showers and storms around with highs topping out close to 90.

TONIGHT: Expect partly cloudy conditions tonight for the Country’s BBQ Midnight Express with overnight lows in the low 70s. The Midnight Express kicks off at 8pm with temps in the low 80s, cooling to the upper 70s in time for the run at midnight.

SUNDAY: Expect mostly sunny conditions in the morning with isolated afternoon showers and storms, with much of the activity concentrated mostly in Alabama. Afternoon highs will be close to 90 degrees.

WEEK AHEAD: The week ahead is trending drier then what we saw last week for sure. We could still see a few showers or storms each afternoon, but more of the typical summertime pop-up variety. Additionally, temps will remain very seasonable with highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the low 70s, right where we should be this time of the year.

TROPICS: There are 2 areas we are watching. A trough of low pressure in the eastern Caribbean has a 20% of development in the next 5 days. As it works it way toward the western Caribbean and warmer waters, there could be some development. And a 2nd area of low pressure well east of the Lesser Antilles has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. Your First Alert Weather team will be watching both areas very closely for any development.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian