More sunshine this afternoon with seasonable temperatures

Slightly cooler this morning, but still otherwise cold across the region with most of us in the 40s and some areas dipping into the 30s. With high pressure built in across the southeast we will continue with pleasant and seasonable days as we continue to go throughout this week.

For Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be cooler in the mid to low 60s as a weak frontal boundary moves in from the north but remaining sunny and calm. As high pressure moves more off towards the east, high pressure will help usher in more cloud cover and increase humidity for Friday and into the weekend. Rain moves back into the region by Monday with an approaching cold front.

Hurricane Iota made landfall Monday evening in Nicaragua roughly two weeks after Hurricane Eta impacted that same region. Iota reached category 5 strength before weakening slightly before coming ashore.