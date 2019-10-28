Morning dense fog then becoming sunny

Dense Fog Advisory for our Alabama counties until 8 AM central

Patchy dense fog this morning so be sure to allow yourself extra time, this will improve during the mid-morning hours then becoming sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Enjoy today because rain moves back in on Tuesday and will stick with us throughout much of the week. Showers likely Tuesday as a front to our south slowly tries to lift north, this will allow a little bit of energy to move in. Tuesday will not be a complete wash out but off and on showers will be likely, same goes for Wednesday as well.

A strong cold front will move across the country Wednesday and will arrive to our area on Halloween, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible during the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday and could linger into the evening right around trick-or-treating. Behind the cold front, temperatures will dip into the 60s for highs and low 40s for overnight temperatures.