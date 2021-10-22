Morning storms and clouds exit; sunshine returns for the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve had a loud morning across the News 3 viewing area with a line of storms associated with a cold front moving through. Good news, this will not last all day and most of the rain and clouds will exit before midday.

Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with a few high clouds still exiting the area, this sunshine will allow temperatures to jump up into the upper 70s to low 80s . It will feel less humid as drier air also filters into the area.

Plenty of sunshine and warm this weekend with highs temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, a little warm but perfect for the pumpkin patch or any outdoor activities. Our next shot for rain will come by the middle of next week as another cold front sweeps through the area.