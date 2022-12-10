Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Mostly cloudy skies this morning with these clouds continuing to linger throughout the rest of the day. These clouds will keep our temperatures in the mid-60s today. Tonight we will cool back down into the mid-50s ahead of Sunday’s system.

Our next chance of rain comes Sunday and Monday with a weak system moving across the southeast. This will bring enough moisture to produce a few stray showers starting Sunday afternoon and lasting through early Monday morning. Our temperatures will remain consistent through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week with highs staying in the mid-60s and lows in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front will move through the southeast Wednesday of next week. This will bring our next measurable rainfall and even a rumble of thunder. We will start to see these showers move in Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday morning.

Once this cold front pushes any moisture out of our area, we will see cooler temperatures Friday morning, with lows in the 40s. We will also start to see a little bit more sunshine at the end of next week.