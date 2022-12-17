TODAY: Today will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible and highs in the low to mid-50s. Tonight, the clouds will be exiting the area leaving us with mostly clear skies and that will allow our overnight lows to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s across the region.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature lots of sunshine with afternoon highs only in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Clouds will start to increase later in the day, but Monday will start out mostly sunny. Highs on Monday will only be in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks to be pretty wet, especially Columbus southward as moisture spreads northward thanks to a Gulf low that will be skirting the coast. Highs on Tuesday will be around 50.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: On Thursday, another system swings through and behind it some very cold temperatures will settle in through Christmas Day. As the system comes through, showers will be possible, and as the system exits, there could be a changeover to snow, but that remains to be seen, so stay tuned for the latest updates. At this point, we do not expect many, if any, travel issues locally.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a very cold day with highs struggling to get above freezing. One thing that will need to be watched closely is possible ice on the roadways due to the showers from Thursday and very cold temperatures overnight. Again, stay tuned for the latest.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas weekend is going to feature some very cold temperatures with highs well below average. Saturday may not get out of the 30s and Christmas Day will only warm into the low to mid-40s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great day!