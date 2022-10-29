TODAY: We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day today. But, the rain holds off until late tonight. Highs today will in the low to mid 70s across the area. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a passing shower possible and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and off and on showers throughout the day. Highs Sunday will top out in the low 70s. Rain amounts will be anywhere from 0.5 to 1.5 inches.

HALLOWEEN: We could see a few early morning showers, but the front eventually makes it way through the Chattahoochee Valley setting us up for dry conditions for some trick or treating. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and highs close to 80°. Wednesday, we’ll see a disturbance close the coast bring us a slight chance of a shower, but it quickly moves out and the rest of the week will feature dry conditions and highs above average into the low 80s.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the eastern Caribbean has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days, so definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian