TODAY: After 2½ to 3½ inches of rain overnight, skies have begun to clear out and mostly sunny conditions will prevail. Highs today will be in the mid 60s and it will be a bit breezy. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and not as breezy. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

WEEK AHEAD: We start out the work week mostly sunny and dry, but a strong system brings us a chance for some strong storms on Wednesday, so stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for the latest. Right now, the strongest and most likely severe weather, will be concentrated more to our West, especially on Tuesday. The rest of the week is look mostly sunny and dry. Temps start out the week in the upper 60s and low 70s. After the midweek system moves through, it will be cooler Thursday and Friday, but temps quickly rebound by Saturday back close to 70°.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian