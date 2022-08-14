TODAY: We’ll have mostly sunny conditions for Sunday with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Even though we do have some moisture around, it’s not quite as humid as we’ve seen recently. But, it won’t stay that way for very long.

MONDAY: We’ll start out with mostly sunny conditions but by the afternoon, some clouds make their way through the region and they may squeeze out a showers or two, but rain chances will be pretty minimal. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: The good news is, Tuesday looks like a dry day with highs again in the low to mid 90s, but it may be our final dry day of the week.

WEDNESDAY – WEEKEND: Moisture works its way back into the picture mid-week and a boundary will help increase our rain chances, especially Thursday and Friday. The weekend will feature slightly above average rain chances as well, but neither day looks like a washout. One key takeaway, Friday night football will be back, and unfortunately, it does look wet at times!

TROPICS: The area of low pressure in the northwestern Gulf is making its way onshore down in Texas this morning, and couple the heavy rain with the current drought conditions, there will likely be some flooding down in south Texas.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian