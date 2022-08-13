We’re waking up to partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s and 70s. There is some patchy fog in some spots this morning, but that should be evaporating before long.

TODAY: Nothing on the radar this morning, and it will most likely stay that way for much of the weekend into the first half of next week. We could see a stray shower today, but most of the activity, if any, will be mainly south of us. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Mostly dry conditions through Tuesday, then better rain chances Wednesday through Friday.

NEXT SEVERAL DAYS: There is a little bit of leftover moisture swinging through, and if we see any stray showers this afternoon, that’s where it will come from, but we’ve also got some dry air that has worked in here too, so even the stray activity will be held to a minimum at best. Sunday, looks even drier with mostly sunny conditions and highs near 90. Monday, much of the same. Can’t rule out a stray shower, but again like today, the drier air is keeping the shower activity to the very minimum. Monday’s high will be in the low to mid 90s.

Rainfall Estimates Through Tuesday

RAIN CHANCES: The rain estimates through Tuesday, shows us not much is expected, half an inch at best. But, the 2nd half of the week, a different story as a front moves into the region, and that will help enhance our rain chances.

Rainfall Estimates Through Friday

TROPICS: Tropics remaining quiet at this time. There is an area of disturbed weather in the northern western Gulf, but it’s making its way westward into Texas, where they could use some rain.

Area of Low Pressure moving westward into Texas. No development is expected before landfall.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian