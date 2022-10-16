TODAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80. This evening, we’ll start to see the clouds increase a bit, becoming partly cloudy with an overnight low in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a passing shower possible and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: We will see the coldest air so far this season arrive Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows down in the 30s. Many places could experience some frosty conditions as well.

UPCOMING WEEKEND: Temperatures will become closer to seasonable in time for the weekend and things continue to look dry with lots of sunshine.

