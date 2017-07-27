Multiple cars swept into creek after storm floods Birmingham suburb

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A thunderstorm dumped three to five inches of rain on Vestavia Hills Wednesday afternoon, in only 30 minutes.

Multiple cars were swept into Patton Creek behind the Anthony’s Car Wash off Highway 31. CBS 42 spoke to a man who rescued a person from a vehicle that was being carried away by the flood waters.

Just a little ways down Highway 31, the Vestavia Bowl, which is known to be in an area that sometimes floods, had employees rescued by boat across their flooded parking lot. Since they’ve previously dealt with flooding at their bowling alley, they were prepared for today with flood doors that they say kept the alley safe.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

