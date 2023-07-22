Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking showers and storms moving into Georgia this morning. The good news is that these storms are not severe and will fizzle out by midday. However, later this afternoon we will be watching storms build to the south. Theses storms will begin to lift northward later this evening and one or two of these storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be cooler today as highs struggle to get out of the 80s!

For our Sunday, 90s move back into the forecast. We will be dry for the majority of the day, but isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up in the afternoon.

Following these showers, we will be dry for the first half of the week, and temperatures will quickly warm back up into the mid to upper 90s by midweek. Rain chances will move back into the forecast at the end of next week.