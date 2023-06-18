Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for the first half of Father’s day, later this afternoon expect rounds of storms and into Monday morning. The first wave of storms will move in this afternoon, with another round early Monday morning.

We now have an Enhanced risk (3 out of 5) across our southern Alabama counties. Primary threats still include large hail and damaging winds.

Another round of storms will develop again Monday afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with readings in the mid-80s.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled with storms possible everyday. Temperatures will continue to cool into the lower 80s on Thursday. However, readings will quickly rebound into the upper 80s by next weekend.