COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It has been one year since the release of the first breathtaking image from The James Webb Space Telescope. In celebration of one full year of exploring and observing space, NASA has released a stunning new image that captures the birth of sun-like stars.

This newly released image captures the nearest star-forming region which is about 390 light-years away. This region contains 50 young stars which have the same mass as the sun or smaller.

The James Webb Telescope was launched December 2021 with the first images received in July of 2022. James Webb, NASA’s largest and most powerful space telescope, will explore distant worlds around other stars and will explore the mysterious origins of our universe in the years to come.