National Lightning Safety Awareness Week

Weather

This week is Lightning Awareness week

According to the National Weather Service, lightning strikes the United States 25 million times a year and roughly 30 people are killed annually from lightning strikes.

Below are 5 things you need to know in order to stay safe.

  1. Monitor the weather and be ready to postpone outdoor activities if a storm develops or a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. Have a weather app ready to go in order to track the storm

  2. When thunder roars go indoors: A simple saying but this can save your life, if you can hear thunder you likely within striking distance of the storm and you need to seek shelter inside immediately lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the actual storm

  3. When inside be sure to stay off electrical devices such as computers and stay away from exterior windows or doors that may contain metal components

  4. if at the beach or the lake exit the water immediately and seek shelter in your vehicle with the windows up, a beach tent or picnic shelter area are not safe places.

  5. Stay inside your safe place for up to 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder.

