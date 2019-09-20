Near average temperatures to end the week

Thursday was amazing, low humidity, breezy and comfortable temperatures! We finally ended a 16-day streak of temperatures at 93 degrees and above and it felt so much better. Today will be a little bit of the same only not as windy, highs staying near average for this afternoon. Another cool and comfortable night as well with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s.

Our warming trend begins on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 80s, a few more passing clouds in the afternoon but overall a fairly nice day.

Back into the 90s on Sunday and then by Monday the low to mid 90s return, we’ll return to the mid 90s to end the month with no significant rainfall chances.