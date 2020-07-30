Newly Named Hurricane, Isaias forecast to move towards the U.S.

Hurricane Isaias (E-sigh-EE’-us) : The second named hurricane of the 2020 Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season is now underway and appears to remain this way in the extended forecast. We need to watch closely this weekend for any changes in the forecast track.

Late this weekend it’s all about Hurricane Isaias (E-sigh-EE-ahs) trying so very hard to make sense of this and now a fluent Pastor in Spanish friend of mine in Phenix City has guided me through the correct pronunciation with long E’s and the accent on the second, hence, EE phonetically spelled out above.

By the weekend, Isaias is expected to remain a weak category 1 hurricane, with 75mph winds off the central Atlantic coast of Florida Sunday.

The forecast track is all about the cool front in our region, directing the storm farther off towards the east and the front Sunday appears to stall north and south in our viewing area. Behind this front a fantastic weather pattern, which will arrive Thursday through next weekend. Less humidity and mostly dry.