Newly Named Hurricane, Isaias forecast to move towards the U.S.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Isaias (E-sigh-EE’-us) : The second named hurricane of the 2020 Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season is now underway and appears to remain this way in the extended forecast. We need to watch closely this weekend for any changes in the forecast track.

Late this weekend it’s all about Hurricane Isaias (E-sigh-EE-ahs) trying so very hard to make sense of this and now a fluent Pastor in Spanish friend of mine in Phenix City has guided me through the correct pronunciation with long E’s and the accent on the second, hence, EE phonetically spelled out above.  

By the weekend, Isaias is expected to remain a weak category 1 hurricane, with 75mph winds off the central Atlantic coast of Florida Sunday.

The forecast track is all about the cool front in our region, directing the storm farther off towards the east and the front Sunday appears to stall north and south in our viewing area. Behind this front a fantastic weather pattern, which will arrive Thursday through next weekend. Less humidity and mostly dry.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 75°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 92° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

Trending Stories