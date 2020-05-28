Nice changes ahead for your weekend forecast but first a few isolated storms Friday

A dry slot worked into the region and staved-off storm development, no complaints but contrary to the early morning run adding us into a marginal risk. Thunderstorm development in the northern Gulf of Mexico, with the tops being blown off and lifting across the region.

Expect an overcast start to the day, with a mix of clouds and sun with the approaching cold front but we’ll call it a dry front, since the air will not be cooler behind it. We will see isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy until later afternoon.

We will clear late Saturday and a beautiful Sunny start Sunday through early next week. Watch those lower to mid-90s late in the week and keeping an eye out in the Gulf for any tropical activity…Long range models keep pushing it later, now around June 12th.