No wind, no rain, only time to play: looking at a sunny weekend forecast

We are on track for a cloudy forecast, with little to no rainfall. The clouds will clear slightly on Saturday as the front leaves the area. We owe the pleasant weather in the WRBL viewing area to a northern storm holding the wind and rain away from the valley.

There’ll be a possibility of some light gusts of wind on Saturday, but for the most part we’ll be breeze-free and calm heading out of the weekend. Then, we’re going to have three days of sunshine from Sunday to Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday in our extended forecast, we’re going to see the clouds come back with higher humidity as the sun stays behind and temperatures rise, going into the mid to upper 70s, after a cooler weekend.

Lows overnight will still be on the chillier side, with temperatures in the mid-30s and 40s before we get up to 50 in the overnight by Thursday.

Compared to our last forecast, we’re out of the rain and seeing a much more pleasant forecast to kick off the month of March.