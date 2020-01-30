Not a washout but a few “showers” in this forecast, then the sun appears Sunday

We are on track for our next storm system lifting out of the Gulf of Mexico and riding parallel to the Florida coast. This will spread moisture across the area but more scattered throughout the entire day. Saturday morning just a few light showers early in the day and mainly overcast but not a washout.

The front and the upper portion of this storm system will clear the region late Saturday, making way for a sunny start for Sunday through Monday.

Tuesday will be the leading edge of a much stronger Pacific storm system. This storm will be a bit slower bringing a few showers and storms for Tuesday. Wednesday through Thursday (A bit later from previous model runs) will be our next focus for the potential for severe weather but at this time we will call it showers, with a few storms. We will then clear for the end of the following week.