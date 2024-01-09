LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Multiple trees are down in the Lee County area as of early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS says these roads are being impacted:
- Lee Road 268
- Lee Road 197
- Lee Road 208
- Lee Road 175
- Marvyn Parkway
- Lee Road 2082
WRBL has also received report of some flash flooding on Marvyn Parkway.
Additionally, a tree is reported to be laying across Alabama 130 near the 8 mile marker in nearby Barbour County.
To stay up to date with ongoing weather aware conditions, check our WRBL News 3 Meteorology page.