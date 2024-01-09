LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Multiple trees are down in the Lee County area as of early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS says these roads are being impacted:

Lee Road 268

Lee Road 197

Lee Road 208

Lee Road 175

Marvyn Parkway

Lee Road 2082

WRBL has also received report of some flash flooding on Marvyn Parkway.

Additionally, a tree is reported to be laying across Alabama 130 near the 8 mile marker in nearby Barbour County.

