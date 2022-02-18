NWS: Tornado that swept through central Alabama was an EF1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that swept through north Shelby County and east Jefferson County Thursday night was an EF-1 tornado.

According to the NWS Birmingham Twitter page, the tornado was determined to have swept through the area near Meadowbrook and Leeds. Additionally, EF-1 tornado damage was surveyed in western Jefferson County near Graysville.

An additional survey found EF-0 tornado damage in northern Tuscaloosa and eastern Fayette Counties.

The storms left many without power across central Alabama. In Adamsville, a tractor-trailer flipped over due to the high-speed winds in the area. Outside of that, no serious injuries or deaths have been reported since then.

