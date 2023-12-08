Short-term Forecast Through Saturday: The clouds indicate a warm change. There is lifting in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a strong, cold front. This will introduce some moisture that will come in the form of light sporadic showers in the region on Saturday morning.

There will be a few waves of showers and a few storms that need to be watched, because of the instability and warm conditions. Some storms may produce damaging wind.

WEATHER AWARE 4 am across Al Counties/3ct-10 am ET across Ga Counties: Sunday’s early morning squall line appears to intensify a bit, likely south and well east of Columbus but some models suggest east Alabama through our west central Georgia counties will encounter a robust squall line. Damaging wind, small hail, and a low-end risk for a tornado. For this reason, I’m adding all of our News 3 counties to the hazards I mentioned.

At this time, we’re on a very low-end risk (MARGINAL 1 out of 5 confidence) for any severe storms, however, Sunday morning prior and before daybreak, we should see some pretty heavy showers, and embedded thunderstorms, which we’ll watch until the front clears.

Sunday late afternoon through next week, we return to the sun and colder readings. This means frosty mornings are ahead this upcoming week.