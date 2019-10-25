Off and on showers throughout the day

Tracking a slow moving storm system across the south which will impact your weekend plans. Spotty showers will be likely throughout the day on Friday with some of the activity heavy at times.

As for the weekend, rain is hit or miss on Saturday with the greatest energy still off towards the west; however, Sunday is the best day for that rainfall activity as a front moves through the Chattahoochee Valley. A few isolated severe storms are also possible, most likely in the western portion of our News 3 viewing area.

We are keeping on eye on the tropics as a disturbance churns in the Gulf of Mexico. This area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms will merge with the frontal system moving through the south. The frontal boundary should take away any energy that the storm is trying to generate, but it will help usher in more moisture.

Next week is looking mostly wet as well with a slight break in shower activity on Monday. Temperatures remaining fairly typical for fall in the Chattahoochee Valley, with a slight warm-up back into the lower 80s on Monday with that break in the rain.